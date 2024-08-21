Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us Co-Star Jumps To Her Defence Amid Intense Backlash

Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar Eric Charbonneau via Getty Images

Actor Brandon Sklenar is hoping to reset the narrative around his latest movie, It Ends With Us, and its principal star, Blake Lively.

On Tuesday, Brandon posted an open letter on social media in which he condemned the backlash against both the film and its star that has erupted online in recent days, calling it “disheartening”.

Advertisement

“Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about,” he wrote on Instagram. “It is, in fact, the opposite of the point.

“What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film.”

“Trust me when I tell you, there isn’t a single person involved in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility we had in making this,” he continued. “A responsibility to all the women who have experienced generational trauma ― domestic abuse ― or struggle with looking in the mirror and loving who they see.”

Based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestseller, It Ends With Us tells the story of Lily Bloom (played by Blake), a New England woman who dreams of opening a flower shop after the death of her father.

Advertisement

After relocating from rural Maine to Boston, Lily weds Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni, who also directed the film), a charming doctor who is prone to violent outbursts. Eventually, she begins to question the future of her turbulent marriage after reconnecting with a high school boyfriend.

Brandon Sklenar at the premiere of It Ends With Us with co-star Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Eric Charbonneau via Getty Images

Released this month, It Ends With Us has been a box office smash, raking in a reported $187 million worldwide. Some outlets, however, have taken issue with the film’s seemingly lightweight treatment of spousal abuse, calling it “far too clean and calm” and a “missed opportunity”.

However, much of the criticism has been directed at Blake herself. Since the film’s release, both she and Justin Baldoni have come under heavy scrutiny amid allegations of a behind-the-scenes feud on the set of the film.

Others have singled out the Gossip Girl actor for her social media posts about the film, some of which she’s used to cross-promote her hair care line and sparkling beverage brand. In the meantime, a number of past interviews in which she’s used problematic language or seemingly made a journalist uncomfortable have resurfaced.

Advertisement

Brandon notably didn’t mention Blake by name in his Tuesday post. Still, he suggested many critics of It Ends with Us were largely missing the point, which is to “instill hope”.