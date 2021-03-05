UK's Missing Case Of The Brazil Covid Variant Has Been Found After 5 Day Search

Officials have found the missing person infected with the Brazil variant of coronavirus, health sources have confirmed to HuffPost UK.

On Tuesday, health secretary Matt Hancock told MPs the hunt had been narrowed down to just 379 households.

To date, six cases of the variant of concern have been found in the UK – three in Scotland and three in England.

The variant – known as P1 – was detected in Brazil and in travellers from Brazil to Japan, and was associated with a surge of cases in Manaus late last year.

As government officials were scrambling to track down the mystery case of the worrying Brazil strain, other Covid variants were being monitored carefully.

Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday that 16 cases of another new variant, thought to have originated in the UK, have been identified. It has been designated a “variant under investigation”(VUI).

Variants of Covid-19 can be identified as VUIs or “variants of concern” (VOCs).

New variants emerge regularly and experts are conducting frequent analysis to see which are of concern, and which are not.

The latest identified variant, also known as B.1.1.318, contains the E484K mutation, which is found in two other VUIs present in the UK, but it does not feature the N501Y mutation that is present in all VOCs, PHE said.

The findings mean there are now four VUIs and four VOCs being tracked by scientists in the UK.

Other VUIs include one from Brazil, known as P2, which has had 43 probable or confirmed cases identified in the UK, but is not causing scientists serious concern.

