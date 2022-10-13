The Mummy Star Brendan Fraser Gives His Honest Verdict On Why Tom Cruise Reboot Bombed

(L-R) Brendan Frasier and Tom Cruise have both starred in The Mummy Getty/Rex

Brendan Fraser has revealed why he thinks Tom Cruise’s reboot of The Mummy flopped at the box office.

The actor, who starred as Rick O’Connell in the hugely successful original and two sequels, said Tom’s movie lacked a key ingredient: fun.

In an interview with Variety, Brendan admitted that “it is hard to make that movie”.

“The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn’t see in that film, was fun,” he said of Tom’s 2017 reboot, which failed to impress critics and audiences alike.

“That was what was lacking in that incarnation.

“It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. The Mummy should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary.”

He added: “I know how difficult it is to pull it off. I tried to do it three times.”

And Brendan didn’t rule out returning to the franchise when asked by the publication, saying: “I don’t know how it would work.

“But I’d be open to it if someone came up with the right conceit.”

Even though the Mummy reboot grossed $410m (around £367m) worldwide, it is reported to have lost as much as $95m (£86m) due to high production and marketing costs.