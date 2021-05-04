London’s Brent Cross shopping centre has been evacuated after a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death.
The Metropolitan Police said a murder investigation has been launched following the fatal incident on Tuesday evening.
Police were called to the north-west London shopping centre at around 6.45pm following reports of a group of men fighting.
Officers found a 21-year-old man who had been stabbed. Despite the efforts of the public, police and paramedics, he died at the scene.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A second man, also believed to be aged 18, has been arrested on suspicion of affray.
Chief superintendent Sara Leach, who is in charge of policing in north-west London, said: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of the young man who has been killed in this incident.
“I would like to offer my thanks to the members of the public who came to his aid. They showed considerable courage.
“Two people have been arrested and an investigation is already under way. We will do all we can to identify and bring to justice those responsible.
“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area through the rest of this evening and in the days to come.”
