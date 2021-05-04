London’s Brent Cross shopping centre has been evacuated after a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death.

The Metropolitan Police said a murder investigation has been launched following the fatal incident on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the north-west London shopping centre at around 6.45pm following reports of a group of men fighting.

Officers found a 21-year-old man who had been stabbed. Despite the efforts of the public, police and paramedics, he died at the scene.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A second man, also believed to be aged 18, has been arrested on suspicion of affray.