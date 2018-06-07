Brexit Briefing: The Backstop Needs A Backstop

HuffPost UK

1) David Davis Has Found Something Else He Won't Resign Over

After a day of ‘will he won’t he’, David Davis decided he wouldn’t. The Brexit Secretary is still in post at the time of writing, having secured a change to the Government’s Temporary Customs Arrangement plan – also known as the ‘backstop’. The backstop kicks in if the UK and EU have failed to implement, or reach, an agreement on a future customs policy that would prevent a hard border with Ireland. The EU’s version of the backstop would keep Northern Ireland in the Single Market and customs union – a plan dubbed something “no UK prime minister could ever agree” to by Theresa May in February. Downing Street’s proposal is to keep the whole of the UK in a customs union with the EU, for a time limited period. However, when Theresa May circulated a four-page proposal of the UK’s version of the backstop among her Brexit sub-committee on Wednesday, it was noticed that the time limit didn’t have an actual limit. Davis kicked off, and rumours he was going to resign swept Westminster last night. After meeting with May today, an agreement was reached. The document’s final paragraph now reads: The UK is clear that the temporary customs arrangement, should it be needed, should be time limited, and that it will be only in place until the future customs arrangement can be introduced. The UK is clear that the future customs arrangement needs to deliver on the commitments made in relation to Northern Ireland. The UK expects the future arrangement to be in place by the end of December 2021 at the latest. There are a range of options for how a time limit could be delivered, which the UK will propose and discuss with the EU. 2) Everybody Can Claim Victory, Which Is Worrying

As always with Brexit, this new agreement can be read both ways. If you want to be charitable to Davis, you can say the inclusion of an end date is a victory. But the language around it has more get-out clauses than a . The text only says the UK “expects” the future arrangements to be ready to go by 2022, and it is unclear what would happen if they weren’t. Would the backstop be extended? Would the other parts of the deal then fall down? There is no explicit plan B. If a backstop needs a backstop, is it a backstop at all? 3) Don’t Get Too Excited, Barnier Needs To Have His Way With It First

Michel Barnier took to Twitter to give his reaction to the proposal. “I welcome publication of #UK proposal on customs aspects of IE/NI backstop. We will examine it with 3 questions: is it a workable solution to avoid a hard border? Does it respect the integrity of the SM/CU? Is it an all-weather backstop?” The answer to all three questions is both ‘yes’ and ‘no’. The reason for the ambiguity is because the UK wants to maintain its own independent trade policy – except in the areas that “do not affect the functioning of the temporary customs arrangement.” If that is possible, that would avoid a hard border and respect the integrity of the Single Market and customs union. But that really is a ‘having your cake and eating it too’ strategy. It’s highly unlikely the EU would agree to that. If they did, then that should probably be the frontstop, not the backstop, in the negotiations. On the third point – is it “all-weather”? – the answer is more ‘no’ than ‘yes’. If “all-weather” is a reference to how long it will last, the UK has already said it “expects” it to only last a year after transition. Even that loose language could prove too much for the Irish government, who don’t want any time limit. Another interpretation is that this backstop kicks in regardless of the state of the negotiations – even if it’s ‘no deal’. The EU has tried this trick before. In the December agreement, the European Commission said the backstop should kick in “in the absence of agreed solutions”. It was not widely picked up at the time, but the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman was keen to downplay the significance of it Tuesday. Surely, not even Theresa May would sign up to an agreement which says in the case of ‘no deal’, the UK would stay in the customs union and Single Market? 4) Labour’s ‘Constructive Ambiguity’ Is Proving Barely Constructive

