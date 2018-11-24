Philip Hammond has claimed Theresa May’s much-maligned Brexit deal is a better option for the UK than leaving the EU.

The chancellor made the comment while appearing on Radio 4’s Today programme, also arguing that the deal will help heal the divisions caused by Brexit.

“It’s a way of leaving the European Union with minimum negative impact on our economy,” he said.

“Economics is not the only consideration – we also have to look at the political healing process, bringing our country back together because countries that are disunited and divided are not successful countries.

“If we want this country to be successful in the future, we have got to bring it back together after this process.”

When asked directly whether he thought the deal was better than remaining part of the EU, Hammond - who campaigned for Remain before the referendum - said: “I believe so, yes.”