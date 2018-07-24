Brexit Department No Longer Negotiating Brexit, Theresa May Reveals

The Brexit department will officially no longer lead the negotiations with Brussels, Theresa May revealed as she confirmed a Downing Street takeover of the talks.

In a statement published just hours before MPs go on their six-week summer break from Parliament, the Prime Minister revealed the Number 10 land-grab.

In a further sidelining of the new Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, the Europe Unit in Downing Street – headed up by civil servant Olly Robbins – is now in charge of the “preparation and conduct of the negotiations”, and will take staff from the Department for Exiting the European Union (DexEU).

The written statement was published just minutes after Raab had updated MPs in the Commons about the Government’s plans for Brexit.

The statement says that while DexEU will lead on the Government’s preparations for Brexit, including for a “no deal” scenario, it is now the Prime Minister who has complete control of the talks with Brussels.