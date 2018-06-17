Theresa May’s claim that a “Brexit dividend” will help boost NHS funding by £384m a week has been picked apart by a top economist as a senior Tory MP labelled the boast as “tosh”.

The Prime Minister announced the NHS will receive an additional £20bn a year in real terms funding by 2024, meaning a weekly increase of £384m in real terms, and £600m a week in cash terms compared with now.

It is expected that taxes and borrowing will rise to pay for the increase in funding, and for resources to be redirected from the more than £9bn a year the UK currently pays into the EU.

In the Mail on Sunday, May wrote: “Now, as we leave the European Union and stop paying significant annual subscriptions to Brussels, we will have more money to spend on priorities such as the NHS.”

In press briefings, it was sold as a “Brexit dividend”, and even made its way in to the Downing Street Twitter.