Brexit Has Been An Exercise In Entitlement: A Leadership Contest Now Would Take Us To The Brink

I could very readily argue that Brexit has been an exercise in entitlement.

I do this, no matter what my stance on Brexit, without necessarily stating whether entitlement or collaboration with our peers will ultimately achieve greater individual reward (we’ve all seen entitled persons out-achieve team players in the workplace as they more ardently argued for what they are owed, for example).

However, where the Brexiteers’ entitlement has once again been exposed - and, at this point to the clear detriment of the country - is in the current media circus around whether May will now face a vote of no confidence.

When the country - and primarily its elected politicians - should be considering the proposed deal and considering how to make it workable for the country, many are already launching attacks based on the executive summary or what someone else has read and reported. They’ve looked at the top line, it’s not a reflection of the Brexit to which they felt entitled and, unsurprisingly, they’re now throwing their toys out of the pram.

To her credit (which I don’t readily or willingly give), May has returned from Brussels with a deal. A deal which reportedly adheres to her red lines, while also achieving further compromise from the EU. This, while probably not the best deal and far worse than remaining in our current member state position (spoiler: remoaner author), is much more than many expected, as our public offices and industry prepared themselves for a blistering winter in the event of a no deal Brexit.

But for Brexiteers it is clearly not enough. I shall not argue that they ought to love it (I’m sure I won’t). However, to tear off the head of the government and take us all back to stage zero on Brexit negotiations is a clear recipe for disaster.

There is no quick-fix, Brexiteer-friendly deal on the table that May has passed over. Nor should there be. Their demands go way beyond what the EU could ever reasonably expect to give us - nor are they in any way incentivised to do.

The deal they seek is a fantasy, where their own sense of entitlement to achieve their vision of Brexit has blinded them to the very real negotiations and compromises that must occur. As a small island challenging a global superpower, what more could we really expect.

If this sense of entitlement leads them to take away the only leader we have at this point - which again, is no compliment to May but statement of fact - then we will result in the disastrous no-deal scenario that no one wants. If we aren’t to have our own voice with a second vote, then as a nation we need the strongest and most reasonable parliament possible to make this deal the best it can be.

Instead, if they follow through on these threats, the Brexiteers entitlement to grab at their vision for the holy grail of Brexit - the shiniest grandest version that could never truly be achieved - will parch the country and turn its industry and parliament to dust.