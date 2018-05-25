Five Times Brexit Proved More Difficult Than Leave Campaigners Thought

The brains behind the Vote Leave campaign this week branded Brexit a “train wreck” as he attacked the Government, civil servants and MPs for their handling of getting the UK out of the EU.

Dominic Cummings’ rant on the way Brexit is being delivered is the latest about-face from Leave campaigners, who are increasingly finding reality is not quite bending to their will in the negotiations with the EU.

Theresa May – who lukewarmly campaigned for Remain in the 2016 Referendum – has also found herself guilty of over-promising, particularly on the UK’s future customs policy.

Caroline Lucas, supporter of the People’s Vote campaign for a referendum on the final deal, said: “Leave campaigners used to claim that Brexit would be a piece of cake and totally cost-free, with no downsides whatsoever. Now they’re crashing head-first into reality.

She added: “With the costs of Brexit mounting up, and with the fantasy benefits melting away, we need a People’s Vote at the end of this shambolic process, so that the British people can decide for themselves whether or not the Brexit deal on offer is good enough.”

Here Are 5 Times Leavers Claimed Brexit Would Be Free Or Easy…And Were Proved Wrong.

1) Divorce Bill