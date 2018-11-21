Theresa May will hold Brexit talks in Brussels on Saturday, just hours before a special summit is scheduled to sign off on the EU withdrawal agreement.

The Prime Minister announced the surprise move after a meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Belgium.

It came amid reports that Germany’s ambassador to the EU had said the document must be finalised by Thursday or Chancellor Angela Merkel would not attend.

Downing Street on Wednesday night said the crucial Sunday summit was still going ahead.

May said: “We have had a very good meeting this evening.

“We have made further progress. And, as a result we have given sufficient direction to our negotiators, I hope, for them to be able to resolve the remaining issues.

“And that work will start immediately. I now plan to return for further meetings, including with President Juncker on Saturday to discuss how we can bring to a conclusion this process and bring it to a conclusion in the interests of all our people.”

The remarks came after suggestions from Brussels that the summit set to approve the draft withdrawal agreement on Sunday could be called off unless progress is made on finalising a political declaration on future relations, with one senior official saying: “We’re not there yet.”