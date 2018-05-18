Brexit Ministers Have Only Bothered To Visit 8 Out Of 120 UK Ports In Two Years

Brexit ministers have visited just eight of the UK’s 120 ports since the vote to leave the EU, it has emerged.

Suella Braverman, a junior minister in the Department for Exiting the EU, revealed in response to a written question that only a handful of commercial hubs had been assessed by the government as part of its preparations to leave the union in 10 months’ time.

They include two visits to the Port of Southampton, including one by Braverman herself, who has also visited Dover.

Fellow Parliamentary under-secretary of state Robin Walker travelled to Belfast Harbour and Clwyd West MP David Jones - who has since lost his job in the department - visted the Port of Liverpool.

Brexit secretary David Davis has made just one port visit, to Teesport in North Yorkshire alongside Braverman earlier this year.