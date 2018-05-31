Just Three Extra Civil Servants Hired To Work On Brexit For Scotland

Just three extra civil servants have been recruited by the Scotland Office to work on Brexit – despite the current constitutional deadlock between Westminster and Edinburgh.

Information obtained by HuffPost UK shows while many Government departments have seen their workforce swell to deal with Brexit matters, the Scotland Office has only seen a 4% increase.

The Scottish Parliament and UK Government are currently in a stand-off over how powers brought back from Brussels should be devolved.

Holyrood voted against Theresa May’s Brexit legislation earlier this month, meaning the Prime Minister may be forced to impose new laws on Scotland if a compromise cannot be reached.

Reacting to the revelation the Scotland Office has just three extra Brexit-focused civil servants to help chart a course through a potential constitutional crisis, SNP MP Deidre Brock told HuffPost UK: ’’This doesn’t surprise me. The UK Government Office in Scotland is once again displaying a shocking and complete indifference to protecting the needs of the people of Scotland in the face of their deeply damaging Brexit mess.

“David Mundell has already proved completely incapable of protecting Scotland or the devolution settlement as Brexit continues to the cliff edge.

“To employ just three more personnel is just another sign that the Tories can’t be trusted when it comes to getting the best deal for Scotland.”