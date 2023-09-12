BBC Issues Statement Amid Claims EastEnders Star Has Sensationally Quit Soap

Brian Conley Anthony Devlin via Getty Images

The BBC is remaining tight-lipped on claims Brian Conley is set to leave his role on EastEnders.

The Sun has reported the actor and comedian has sensationally quit the soap as Tom “Rocky” Cotton after just over two years.

The tabloid suggested some plots involving Brian’s character would have to be rewritten, with his reported exit also leaving it unclear as to what it could mean for the Christmas “whodunnit?”, which was teased in a flash-forward episode earlier this year.

Advertisement

Responding to the reports, a BBC spokesperson told Digital Spy: “There are many rumours and theories circulating about whose body is under the Christmas tree but, to not spoil the drama for the audience, we will not be commenting on any speculation.”

HuffPost UK has also contacted a representative for Brian Conley and is awaiting a response.

EastEnders fans recently saw Rocky tie the knot with Walford stalwart Kathy Beale, played by Gillian Taylforth.

Brian Conley with Gillian Taylforth in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kathy is one of the characters involved in the blockbuster festive storyline, which will see an as-yet-unidentified male killed on in the Queen Vic on Christmas Day, with one of six female Albert Square residents seemingly responsible for his murder.

Advertisement

The events of the Christmas episode were teased in a flash-forward back in February.

The unique scene saw Kathy – along with Sharon Watts, Linda Carter, Denise Fox, Stacey Slater and Suki Panesar – standing around the lifeless body, with the only clue about his identity coming in the form of a pair of cufflinks.