Succession Star Brian Cox Slams The Bible As ‘One Of The Worst Books Ever’

Brian Cox

Brian Cox has some strong feelings about organized religion.

While appearing on Sunday’s episode of the podcast The Starting Line, the Succession star criticised the Bible and belief in God, saying it “hold[s] us back”.

“If God says this and God does that, and you go, ‘Well, what is God?’ We’ve created that idea of God, and we’ve created it as a control issue,” the actor told host Rich Leigh.

He went on to condemn the Bible as “essentially patriarchal” and “propaganda” before branding it “one of the worst books ever, for me, for my point of view,” because it begins with the story of Adam and Eve, in which Eve is supposedly descended from Adam’s rib.

“And [people] believe it, because they’re stupid enough,” Brian added said.

The Emmy winner went on to argue religion is used as a tool to control people.

“They need [belief], but they don’t need to be told lies. They need some kind of truth, and that is not the truth,” he added. “It is not the truth; it’s a mythology.”