Succession's Brian Cox Cutting A Rug At An Emmys After-Party Is A Sight Of Pure Joy

Brian Cox pictured at the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception on Monday evening

As Succession’s Logan Roy, most of us best know Brian Cox for playing one of the grumpiest and most cutting characters on telly – and we love him for it.

Still, it was nice to see a very different side of the two-time Olivier winner when he was seen cutting a rug at an Emmys after-party on Monday night.

In a clip that’s been doing the rounds on social media, the British actor can be seen throwing some serious shapes alongside co-star Sarah Snook – and it’s so good to see him letting his hair down.

The pair can be seen dancing to Lil Kim’s rap verse from the 2003 version of Lady Marmalade in the short clip, which has already been viewed almost half a million times on X (formerly Twitter).

Brian Cox dancing at an Emmys after-party.



The two actors had major cause for celebration as Monday’s ceremony was a huge night for Succession, where it was the most-awarded TV show of the past year, alongside The Bear.

Sarah and Matthew Macfadyen both picked up awards for their performance in the final season of the hit drama.

And while Brian may have lost out in the Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series category, was to his co-star and on-screen son, Kieran Culkin, who gave him and the rest of the team a shout-out during his extremely charming acceptance speech.

Succession also picked up awards for directing and writing, as well as the Outstanding Drama Series title.

Check out the full list of winners from this year’s Emmy Awards here. And if you want more Brian Cox dancing in your life... well, you’re welcome.