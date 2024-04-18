Brian Cox Already Has A Drastic Plan For If Donald Trump Becomes President Again

Brian Cox at the Oliviers over the weekend Dave Benett via Getty Images

Brian Cox has admitted his stint living in the United States could well come to an abrupt end, depending on the outcome of this year’s presidential election.

Advertisement

With a Trump return to the White House a harrowing possibility in the 2024 election, the British actor has admitted he’ll be reconsidering whether he continues living in the States if it were to become a reality.

During an interview with Clive Myrie at HitFest, the Evening Standard reported that the host raised the issue of abortion laws tightening in America, as well as the possibility of Trump winning the election, which Brian said would “probably” be a catalyst for him leaving the country altogether.

“I think my relationship with America will be coming to a very short sharp end quite soon because of that very thing,” he responded.

“It’s very hard to govern America and you certainly don’t need idiots like Trump doing that.”

Donald Trump in court earlier this month MARK PETERSON via Getty Images

Advertisement

Brian added that while he thinks current president Joe Biden is a “good man” he’s “too old” for the Oval office.

At the time of writing, Biden is 81, while Trump is 77 (as is the Succession star).