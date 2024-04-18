Brian Cox Already Has A Drastic Plan For If Donald Trump Becomes President Again

Brian Cox has admitted his stint living in the United States could well come to an abrupt end, depending on the outcome of this year’s presidential election.
The Emmy winner has been a vocal critic of former US president Donald Trump over the years, comparing him unfavourably to his Succession character and, at one point, branding him a “fucking asshole”.
With a Trump return to the White House a harrowing possibility in the 2024 election, the British actor has admitted he’ll be reconsidering whether he continues living in the States if it were to become a reality.
During an interview with Clive Myrie at HitFest, the Evening Standard reported that the host raised the issue of abortion laws tightening in America, as well as the possibility of Trump winning the election, which Brian said would “probably” be a catalyst for him leaving the country altogether.
“I think my relationship with America will be coming to a very short sharp end quite soon because of that very thing,” he responded.
“It’s very hard to govern America and you certainly don’t need idiots like Trump doing that.”
Brian added that while he thinks current president Joe Biden is a “good man” he’s “too old” for the Oval office.
At the time of writing, Biden is 81, while Trump is 77 (as is the Succession star).
Elsewhere in his interview, Brian shared his uncensored feelings on Joaquin Phoenix’s recent performance as Napoleon, which he branded “appalling”, as well as several other opinions on the entertainment industry.