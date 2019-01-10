‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is off to a flying start at this year’s awards season, scooping two Golden Globes over the weekend from the top categories of the night.
What’s more, the film has also managed to land an impressive seven nominations at the upcoming Baftas, including Outstanding British Film, Best Leading Actor, Best Cinematography and Best Makeup And Hair.
It seems this isn’t quite enough for producer and Queen guitarist Brian May, though, who has publicly called out the Baftas for snubbing the film in the special effects category.
“I think there is a wee subtle message here, from our homeland critics, which I’m sure some people will be smiling about,” he wrote on Instagram, potentially referencing the fact it was up for Outstanding British Film but not Best Film, before adding: “But I will refrain from comment!”
After running through the nominations the film did receive, he continued: “Very strange to me that Lucy Boynton is ignored as either leading or support actress.
“And I’m disappointed not to see a nomination for special effects. I can only conclude that these people don’t really understand what was achieved by our team. There are no explosions or rocket ships, but the re-creation of Wembley Stadium as it was in 1985 is a massive triumph.
He concluded: “I see people are already saying that Bohemian Rhapsody not even being included in the nominations for best film is .... weird! Well, maybe it says more about the panel than the film! Actually, I think the people have already spoken.”
But he isn’t the only one who has spoken out to complain their film has been snubbed from the special effects category during awards season.
‘Aquaman’ director James Wan recently said he thinks it’s a “fucking disgrace” that the Academy has overlooked his film for this year’s Oscars, the full list of nominations for which will be revealed later this month.
Find out how ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ gets on at this year’s Baftas, which will air on BBC One on Sunday 10 February.