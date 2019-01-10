20th Century Fox/Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee as Freddie Mercury and Brian May in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

“I think there is a wee subtle message here, from our homeland critics, which I’m sure some people will be smiling about,” he wrote on Instagram, potentially referencing the fact it was up for Outstanding British Film but not Best Film, before adding: “But I will refrain from comment!”

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Brian May in the press room at the Golden Globes

After running through the nominations the film did receive, he continued: “Very strange to me that Lucy Boynton is ignored as either leading or support actress. “And I’m disappointed not to see a nomination for special effects. I can only conclude that these people don’t really understand what was achieved by our team. There are no explosions or rocket ships, but the re-creation of Wembley Stadium as it was in 1985 is a massive triumph. He concluded: “I see people are already saying that Bohemian Rhapsody not even being included in the nominations for best film is .... weird! Well, maybe it says more about the panel than the film! Actually, I think the people have already spoken.”