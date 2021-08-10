Queen's Brian May Zings Eric Clapton Over Covid-19 Vaccine Stance

Brian May has long admired Eric Clapton’s talents as a musician, but he draws the line when it comes to the Tears in Heaven singer’s views on COVID-19 vaccines. In an interview with The Independent, the Queen guitarist criticised Clapton, who in July vowed not to perform where proof of vaccinations are required. “I love Eric Clapton, he’s my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways,” May said. “He’s a person who thinks it’s OK to shoot animals for fun, so we have our disagreements, but I would never stop respecting the man.”

Getty Images Brian May and Eric Clapton

Regarding those who in general oppose the vaccine, May said: “Anti-vax people, I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes. There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps.” “On the whole they’ve been very safe,” he added. “There’s always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me.” Elsewhere in the Independent interview, May argued that it “would have been impossible for anyone to make worse decisions” regarding Covid-19 than British prime minister Boris Johnson. “At every point he did too little, too late,” he said.

Anwar Hussein Collection via Getty Images Musicians (from left) Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Brian May greet Queen Elizabeth II in 2005.