'I Just Want To Be Courted!': Bridgerton Is Back And It's Making Us Question Modern Dating

Bridgerton. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma.

Our favourite regency-based drama, Bridgerton, is back. And it’s making us all want to be the diamond of the season.

We’re half-joking, of course, because most of us wouldn’t want to be a woman in the 19th century. Women now have autonomy in relationships and thankfully don’t have to marry the first duke, prince, or man of “social standing” that looks their way. But Bridgerton has made us reconsider some elements of modern dating, just a little.

In fact, there’s even a new dating show called The Courtship, which sees contestants taking on the costumes and customs of the past in the quest for love. It follows the likes of Bridgerton and Pride and Prejudice and sees one woman seek love, regency-style, across the English countryside.

There’s something romantic about a man being intentional with you and reading poetry to win your heart. And clearly, we’re not the first to wonder if it’s time courting made a comeback.

Here are just some of the ways the show is making us question modern dating.

Watching Bridgerton is affirming once again that I would very much love to be courted. I wanna be fucking wooed man. Wtf is a fire emoji on a selfie you can go to hell with that sir — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) March 26, 2022

it's always "wyd" and never "you have bewitched me body and soul" or "you are the bane of my existence and the object of all my desires" pic.twitter.com/ICgfF70x1b — athena (@earthmuses) March 26, 2022

Bridgerton is so cute i wish dating was like that instead of the modern day talking stage when a boy is nice to u for like a month and then decides he is bored like where did we actually go wrong as a society — raman (@lNDIGOVIOLET) March 27, 2022

I'm about halfway through the 4th Bridgerton book and it just further proves my point that we shouldn't settle. I love when books make me feel like this... And then I remember what the modern dating world is like and I refuse to accept it as is. pic.twitter.com/pUMihilicf — Samantha Dawn (@SamiDawni) January 25, 2022

Can we start dating Bridgerton style? Balls and courtships lol. And if you get caught being naughty with a woman you gotta marry her now. 🌚 — ade onibada (@SincerelyAde) March 27, 2022

Bridgerton is really making me redownload dating apps…if no one tells me that I am the bane of their existence I’m personally suing Shondaland — ✨ (@ADropOfMagic) March 28, 2022

Bridgerton making me believe in fairytales yet again. No hope for my dating life at all😂😂😂😂 — Tiah X (@__tvh) March 26, 2022

Don’t get me wrong, I love being a single woman in my 40s but I do like the idea of a cut off! Giving up on finding a hubby at 30 when you don’t find one in your season or via family & being a contented spinster sounds fun. It would’ve saved me 12 yrs+ of bad dating! #Bridgerton — Nina Russell (@sunflowerninja) March 26, 2022

How did we go from courting bridgerton-style to ‘yo can i get your snap’ — Hajra (@hajra1805) March 27, 2022

Watching Bridgerton makes me wanna know why men stopped courting women cause I totally want to be courted, being recited poems and so on? And men standing up from their seats once I approach? Bring back men having manners and treating their potential partners as royalty — 💜☾ (@julisheart) March 27, 2022

Bridgerton courting > some random guy pressing his horn as you walk on the road 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Amz ✨• booktwt • (@onlyabookaway) March 28, 2022

I cannot do another extensive talking stage!!! My next relationship I need a 2 week courting period, then marriage. Just like they do in Bridgerton — themoment🖤 (@seizeetheemomnt) March 27, 2022

Hear me our. What if…we had a courting season like Bridgerton? But like… less misogynistic — Miki Minach (@BuryMeInChanel) March 27, 2022