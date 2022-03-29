'I Just Want To Be Courted!': Bridgerton Is Back And It's Making Us Question Modern Dating

Our favourite regency-based drama, Bridgerton, is back. And it’s making us all want to be the diamond of the season.
We’re half-joking, of course, because most of us wouldn’t want to be a woman in the 19th century. Women now have autonomy in relationships and thankfully don’t have to marry the first duke, prince, or man of “social standing” that looks their way. But Bridgerton has made us reconsider some elements of modern dating, just a little.
In fact, there’s even a new dating show called The Courtship, which sees contestants taking on the costumes and customs of the past in the quest for love. It follows the likes of Bridgerton and Pride and Prejudice and sees one woman seek love, regency-style, across the English countryside.
There’s something romantic about a man being intentional with you and reading poetry to win your heart. And clearly, we’re not the first to wonder if it’s time courting made a comeback.
Here are just some of the ways the show is making us question modern dating.