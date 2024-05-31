People Are Just Realising This Fact About The Bridgerton Family That's Actually Pretty Obvious When You Think About It

The Bridgerton family as depicted in the first season of the show LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Whether you’re watching it for the first time or revisiting it for the one hundredth, the arrival of new episodes of Bridgerton has pushed it back onto Netflix’s most-watched list and made it one of the most talked-about shows in the world once again.

Earlier this month, the first half of the hit period drama’s third season began streaming, with part two coming in June.

This time around, it’s Luke Newton’s character Colin Bridgerton stepping into centre stage, with season three focussing on his relationship with Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan.

Each series of the award-winning show has honed in on a different sibling in the Bridgerton family, which has prompted some fans to just notice something interesting about the ton’s most famous clan.

Jonathan Bailey, Claudia Jessie, Phoebe Dynevor, Luke Thompson, Ruth Gemmel and Luke Newton all play members of the titular family in Bridgerton LLIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

On Thursday, Netflix shared a graphic on social media pointing out that each sibling is named for a different letter of the alphabet, from eldest son Anthony through to youngest daughter Hyacinth.

And since the debut of season three, plenty of people admitted they hadn’t realised this quirk about the show’s titular family until now…

Why did I never notice this ? 😲 https://t.co/nZe5AMAZRS — 𝘑𝘰𝘩𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘳 🌻🇺🇦 (@MissJCannon) May 30, 2024

How did I never realize https://t.co/kTjvYdxlap — Asantewaa (@Santie__xx) May 19, 2024

Did anyone realise that the Bridgerton kid's names all start with consecutive letters of the alphabet: Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth!! — Urvi (@urvi_jain8) May 26, 2024

My brother informed me about this last week. i love this fact https://t.co/uLryAlqaMX — P0liticalbaby 🇵🇸 (@mao_0k) May 19, 2024

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the siblings’ unique names had been a talking-point since Bridgerton’s early days…

One of the reasons even 9 years after reading the novels I remembered their names was the alphabetical order 😭😭 https://t.co/l8X5igOlHZ — Regena (@patanahiq) May 31, 2024

How did people not know this?

One of the first things Lady Whistledown used to drag the Bridgertons in season 1 https://t.co/EbFG2K5Z2n — Hallie💫 (@_halimah_ao) May 19, 2024

Yeah, Simon decided to follow this rule as well, Simon and Daphne’s kids were named alphabetically as well. https://t.co/kkj4JX8u8N — 🎀 𝒯𝒽𝒾𝓈 𝐵𝒶𝓇𝒷𝒾𝑒 𝒾𝓈 𝒶 𝒲𝓇𝒾𝓉𝑒𝓇 🦋 (@OtyDivine) May 19, 2024

Me singing the alphabet song to remember the names of the bridgerton kids pic.twitter.com/BwBmDIxjHD — han🤍 (@westindiansauce) May 17, 2024

Had death not taken Lord Bridgerton,the couple could easily make 26 kids in fulfillment of the alphabet. — Daughter of Akello🌼 (@teopistafoyo) May 17, 2024

Featheringtons have P names. Portia, Prudence, Penelope — juh-nae. (@virgoodie) May 25, 2024

ah yes. ABCDNEFGH, my favorite letters https://t.co/ufQQuS4W9k — reyna (@alicentsclara) May 30, 2024

While most of the action centres around Colin and Penelope (dubbed “Polin” by Bridgerton fans), season three of the Netflix drama has also introduced a host of new faces into the ton.

This includes Hannah Dodd, who took over in the role of Francesca Bridgerton from original cast member Ruby Stokes for the show’s third season.