People Are Just Realising This Fact About The Bridgerton Family That's Actually Pretty Obvious When You Think About It

Whether you’re watching it for the first time or revisiting it for the one hundredth, the arrival of new episodes of Bridgerton has pushed it back onto Netflix’s most-watched list and made it one of the most talked-about shows in the world once again.
Earlier this month, the first half of the hit period drama’s third season began streaming, with part two coming in June.
This time around, it’s Luke Newton’s character Colin Bridgerton stepping into centre stage, with season three focussing on his relationship with Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan.
Each series of the award-winning show has honed in on a different sibling in the Bridgerton family, which has prompted some fans to just notice something interesting about the ton’s most famous clan.
On Thursday, Netflix shared a graphic on social media pointing out that each sibling is named for a different letter of the alphabet, from eldest son Anthony through to youngest daughter Hyacinth.
And since the debut of season three, plenty of people admitted they hadn’t realised this quirk about the show’s titular family until now…
Meanwhile, others pointed out that the siblings’ unique names had been a talking-point since Bridgerton’s early days…
While most of the action centres around Colin and Penelope (dubbed “Polin” by Bridgerton fans), season three of the Netflix drama has also introduced a host of new faces into the ton.
This includes Hannah Dodd, who took over in the role of Francesca Bridgerton from original cast member Ruby Stokes for the show’s third season.
Part two of Bridgerton season three will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 13 June.