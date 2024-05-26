9 Roles You'd Probably Forgotten Luke Newton Played Before Taking The Lead In Bridgerton

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in season three of the hit Netflix show LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Move over Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton has got a brand new leading man.

Luke Newton takes centre stage in the latest season of the Netflix period drama, which explores Colin Bridgerton’s flourishing romance with Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan).

And while loyal Bridgerton devotees have already been watching Luke as Colin for four years now, you might have forgotten his other roles pre-ton.

For example, did you know he was an understudy in the original 2013 West End run of The Book Of Mormon? And that the British actor really has some pipes on him?

Here are some of Luke’s past roles during his up-and-coming years you’ve probably forgotten seeing him in…

The Cut (2010)

BBC

Luke made his TV debut in season three of BBC Two teen soap The Cut, which was co-created by Holby City writer Al Smith.

The Bridgerton star played Luke Attwood in the series, which followed a group of British teens navigating family dramas and school romances. It also featured a few other actors who have since progressed to bigger roles, including Hollyoaks’ Tosin Cole, Shadowhunters’ Dominic Sherwood, and Stephen Hagan, who appeared in season four of You.

Sadie J (2011)

Luke’s enviable quiff has been making quite an impression on screens for over a decade now, having featured pretty prominently in one episode of the British children’s show Sadie J.

He played heartthrob Brad in the show, which follows a British teenager’s school life and friendships.

Luke’s arrival on the show was even complimented with an actual wind machine (no, seriously).

Mr Selfridge (2013)

Luke Newton in Mr Selfridge ITV

Luke appeared briefly as Richard Brackenbury in the ITV drama about the American founder of the famous London department store, Selfridge & Co.

His scene was actually rather Bridgerton-esque too, as he offered to fetch Rosalie Selfridge a glass of champagne at a posh evening function.

Other familiar faces to appear in the same episode as Luke included The Haunting Of Hill House’s Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Baby Reindeer actor Tom Goodman-Hill.

Twist And Pulse’s Halloween Thriller (2014)

Luke Newton joined BGT stars Twist And Pulse in their 2014 Halloween special YouTube/Twist And Pulse

In what might be one of Luke Newton’s biggest career curveballs yet, he starred in this 2014 short dance film by Britain’s Got Talent faves Twist And Pulse.

Luke plays Michael, a tag-along on an annual camping trip which goes awry before an eerie twist is revealed

Fans of Luke will be delighted to know that the whole Michael Jackson-inspired production is available to watch on YouTube now, although sadly the actor doesn’t actually bust a move himself.

Doctors (2014)

Luke Newton's character faces questioning in Doctors BBC

Luke appeared in a two-part episode back in 2014, in which his character underwent questioning from the police, who were looking for information about a missing sex offender.

The Lodge (2016)

Luke busting a move in Disney's The Lodge Disney

Would you ever have guessed that the future Bridgerton star used to be a Disney kid?

Between 2016 and 2017, he starred as Ben Evans in the Channel Disney production The Lodge, a musical drama set in rural Northern Ireland, about a girl who takes over her grandad’s hotel and befriends the teenage staff there (Luke also reportedly dated lead star Sophie Simnett during his time on the show).

Check out Luke’s all-singing, all-dancing efforts in the videos below:

Zac Efron, eat your heart out, eh?

Lake Placid: Legacy (2018)

Luke Newton appeared in the TV movie Lake Placid: Legacy before being cast in Bridgerton Syfy

Luke played Billy in this 2018 US television movie starring Good Witch’s Katherine Barrell, Wynonna Earp actor Tim Rozon, and Mr Selfridge’s Sai Bennett.

The film follows a group of urban explorers who venture to a quiet lake in Maine, before they release that they’re not actually alone.

We’ll not spoil it for you, but let’s just say Luke’s character meets a particularly grisly end...

Youth In Bed (2019)

Luke Newton and Shun Yin in the student film Youth In Bed Instagram/YouthInBed

While Luke’s film resume is still pretty small, he did get a taste for the romance genre in this indie short film right before Bridgerton.

Youth In Bed depicts three interconnecting stories of love and youth that take place across generations, all from the same bed. It even went on to be shortlisted for a Bafta Student Film Award.

The Shape Of Things (2023)

Just last year, Luke starred in the stage revival of The Shape Of Things opposite Peaky Blinders’ Amber Anderson (you might have previously seen the 2003 film adaptation starring Rachel Weisz and Paul Rudd), which also had a streaming release on Original Theatre.

Luke played a geeky young student called Adam who falls for ambitious art major, Evelyn. In fact, his character transformation in the show will sound pretty familiar to Bridgerton fans, with the Evening Standard writing: “Newton manages to dork himself down convincingly in the early scenes – all specs, bad fringe and apologetic posture – before his innate handsome swagger is allowed to emerge: even then, he maintains a touching vulnerability.”