Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Stuns With 'Genius' Accents Switch

Nicola Coughlan gave a masterclass in accents in a new video promoting the third season of Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton.

Fans commenting on YouTube hailed the Irish actor — who plays Penelope Featherington in the popular show — as a performing “genius.”

In the clip, Nicola effortlessly switched between her usual “soft” Galway accent to mimic people from Derry, Dublin and Cork in the clip.

She also imitated the Kardashian vocal fry as she explained the difference in accents, and lifted the lid on the subtle shift in her character’s tone since the first season when Penelope (aka Lady Whistledown) was “shy and clipped”.

“I burn for you, Colin, I actually do,” she joked in a Derry accent (which she nailed during her breakout show Derry Girls, with a bit of help from Girls Aloud icon Nadine Coyle).

