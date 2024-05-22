‘Bridgerton’ Star Cracks Dirty Joke So Clever, It Took Stephen Colbert A Moment To Get It

Claudia Jessie and Stephen Colbert on The Late Show last week. Screenshot “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” via YouTube

Dearest gentle reader, the internet is abuzz thanks to a certain lady’s foul mouth.

Last Friday, Claudia Jessie, who plays the rebellious Eloise on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton decided to share an absolutely bonkers story on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” about why her character ended up wearing a ridiculous outfit in the show’s third season.

She topped off the wild anecdote off with a dirty joke that seemed to initially throw off the late night host.

Claudia began her tale after the US talk show host asked her if filming the third season of the show was “easy” because she’s been a main character of the show since series one. In response to his question, the actor implied that it wasn’t, because she endured an injury on set.

“I actually broke my wrist during season three,” she revealed. “I’m an idiot, it’s my own fault.”

Claudia explained the incident occurred at around 8am, before shooting even began for the day, and everyone on set was in a very “good mood”.

“So to celebrate everybody’s good move I did a high kick — a celebratory high kick,” she said.

But Claudia was already in costume, and her gown’s skirt was more confining than she thought.

“So when I put my leg up, it was restricted immediately, and I went back,” she said.

“Oh, because the bottom of the skirt took your legs out?” Stephen asked.

“You better believe it,” Claudia confirmed.

Claudia said as she was falling, she locked eyes with one of her Bridgerton co-stars “all the way down” with an expression on her face that screamed: “Oh no!”

After landing on her wrist, she saw that everyone from the cast was laughing — which she was happy about, because she “would have hated silence”. But she quickly realised that her fall was a little more serious than she’d initially thought.

“Thankfully we have a medic on set for idiots like me,” Claudia went on. “And there was a section she had to fill out, and it said, ‘Reason for accident.’ And she said, ‘Patient was high kicking on set.’ … I did one! I wasn’t like an unstoppable high-kicking machine that they’ve been trying to stop at all costs for hours!”

Claudia then had to get a cast for her injury, which created a continuity issue in the Regency-era drama.

So the show’s costume department decided to hide her cast in a giant fur muff. Season three took place during the summer — but Bridgerton rolled with it anyway. So, in season three Eloise can be seen strolling in a park on a bright and sunny day with a muff over her hands.

Jessica Madsen as Cressida and Claudia Jessie as Eloise in “Bridgerton” Season 3. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Claudia told Colbert that people on set referred to the accessory as the “summer muff”.

As the comedian held a still of Eloise rocking her “summer muff” in the show, he asked Jessie if there is “such a thing” as a “summer muff” or “did they just make it up?”

“No, we just made it up!” Claudia said. “We were like, ‘It’s the summer muff, of course!’”

She then pointed to herself in Stephen Colbert’s picture and said:

“Yeah, so I’m elbow-deep in summer muff right there. If you will.”

Stephen took a beat before making a facial expression signaling that he got the double entendre.

“If I’m not mistaken, that’s one of the titles of a Stormy Daniels movie,” he cracked.

People on X, formerly Twitter, were absolutely delighted by Claudia’s interview on The Late Show.

She really is exceptional in storytelling! Just like eloise lmao!🤣 — this is mi trying (@minoamoniaoiman) May 18, 2024

She is freaking hilarious. I need so many more interviews of her. — CarmThisIs (@CarmThisIs) May 18, 2024

She's literally playing her personality on Bridgerton. — Gabriel Odigiri (@gabriel_odigiri) May 19, 2024

they need to make her season a romcom cuz she’s fucking hilarious — kaela in kanthony land 🌷🐝 (@kaekaecurtis) May 19, 2024

Claudia has been particularly amusing throughout her publicity tour for the new season of Bridgerton.

She also got a lot of attention on X last week when she pretended to consult an invisible person behind her while being quizzed in an interview with IMDb.