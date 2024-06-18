Bridgerton Star Opens Up About 'Fiery' Sex Scenes That Were Eventually Cut From Season 3

Martins Imhangbe plays Will Mondrich in Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

A lot has been made in the media and among fans about some of the racier scenes in the latest season of Bridgerton – but it turns out season three was originally supposed to have been even steamier.

Martins Imhangbe has revealed that he and co-star Emma Naomi were originally supposed to celebrate their characters’ rise to high society with a sequence in which the couple “do it everywhere”, only to be interrupted by their children.

″[Will and Alice have] been together for years, like 12 plus years, and there is a myth that married couples don’t still have fiery sex like the new couples do,” he told Digital Spy.

“So I think there’s something [in showing] that you can still have that passion, that fire 12 years on, 15, 20 years on.”

Martins Imhangbe with co-star Emma Naomi in season three of Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Later in his interview, Martins shared his hope that Bridgerton might revisit the idea in a future season, adding: “I think that there’s something [in] the show that might be coming down the line, but it would be good to see a married couple hold that [passionate] space too.”

Season three’s intimate scenes mostly revolve around Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s characters, Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, as they dive deeper into their blossoming relationship.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

While Nicola has admitted she was initially “intimidated” at the prospect of filming her sex scenes with Luke, she later revealed that she “specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included” as a “fuck you” to “all the conversation surrounding my body”.

“It was amazingly empowering,” she said.