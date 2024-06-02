Brie Larson Reveals The 'Strange' Thing She Tells Every New Marvel Star

Brie Larson in The Marvels Marvel

Brie Larson isn’t above bathroom banter.

The Captain Marvel star revealed during a recent roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter that she first talks toilets when meeting with new colleagues within the Marvel Universe.

“I’m the first person to email everybody because it’s very specific and very strange,” Brie said of becoming a “superhero mentor” of sorts. “People are like, ‘I don’t know how to do this.’ Yeah, no one does. Why would you?”

The Oscar winner offered a sampling of what she tells the newbies.

“I’ll say, ‘Train, because you’ll want to be as prepared in your body as you possibly can because it only gets harder as the job goes on. And really understand how to be able to go to the bathroom in your suit,’” she said.

“The first Captain Marvel, it was a 45-minute thing to get me in and out of that costume,” Brie explained.

Brie Larson recommends Marvel acting newbies figure out how their suits work before nature calls. Jesse Grant via Getty Images

For those who might be confused about just what it takes to go to the bathroom in a full getup, Brie shared that there is no zipper on the costume to make bathroom breaks easier or quicker.

“I can’t stand when people have to wait for me to go to the bathroom, so I’d have to time it out,” the actor shared.

Fellow Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. has also alluded to having a hard time going to the restroom in the elaborate suit for the Ironman movies.

“Going to the bathroom ― this is a weird metaphor,” he said during a talk at the Laugh Factory many years ago, before getting oddly descriptive about the clunky process. “It’s like trying to pull an enoki mushroom out of a sealed envelope.”