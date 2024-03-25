Gwyneth Paltrow Makes Her Feelings On Superhero Movies Clear, Despite Her Marvel Past

Gwyneth Paltrow Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow has weighed in on the current state of the superhero movie genre.

The Oscar winner previously played Pepper Potts in a string of Marvel films (though if you ask her how many, she’ll probably have no idea), and shared her take on the movie business and superhero films during a recent appearance on Hot Ones.

Asked about American Fiction writer Cord Jefferson’s acceptance speech at the Oscars earlier this month, in which he implored producers to make “20 $10 million movies” rather than “one $200 million movie”, Gwyneth insisted: “I absolutely understand where he’s coming from.”

She continued: “If I look at the industry as a whole, this big push into superhero movies… you can only make so many good ones that feel truly original.

“And yet, they’re still always trying to reach as many people as possible, which sometimes hinders quality or specificity or real point of view.”

In recent years, Gwyneth has made no secret of the fact she’s struggled to keep up with exactly how many Marvel movies she’s appeared in.

“It is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies, and to be honest, I haven’t seen very many of them,” she admitted back in 2019. “It’s really stupid and I’m sorry, but I’m a 47-year-old mother.”

More recently, the Shakespeare In Love actor confessed that while she was initially invested in her role in the Iron Man movies, this interest had waned by the time she appeared alongside a host of other MCU stars in the Avengers series.