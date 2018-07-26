Brigitte Nielsen Hits Out At Criticism Of Older Mothers

Brigitte Nielsen has hit out at the double standards parents face around ageing, suggesting older fathers are not judged by society in the same way as older mothers.

The actress and model, now 55, gave birth to her fifth child, Frida, at the age of 54 in June and was soon criticised on social media, with some claiming she was “too old” to be a new mum. But she doesn’t think men are subjected to the same level of scrutiny.

“Some women think, ‘Oh my God, I’m too old.’ Well, yeah, I can understand people saying, ‘How dare she?’” Nielsen told People magazine. “But how many men have their first kids in their 60s and 70s and they never doubt it?

“Do I understand that [people] are a bit skeptical? Yes, I understand. I also totally respect the fact that not everybody likes it and agrees with it, but it is my life.”