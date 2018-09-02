Google A teenager was sprayed in the face with a corrosive substance near Pizza Express in Bristol

A 16-year-old boy has suffered “potentially life-changing” injuries after being sprayed in the face with a corrosive substance following a dispute in Bristol.

The teenager was sprayed with the unknown liquid following a dispute with another male at Cribbs Causeway, close to the Pizza Express, off Merlin Road, around 8.45pm on Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital, where his injuries are described as potentially life-changing but not life-threatening, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Detective Inspector Richard Marsh said the attack was “very concerning”.

“The victim is being looked after in hospital by medical experts but has some serious injuries which may be permanent.”

An unnamed Pizza Express worker told Bristol Live that a gang of teens had been outside the restaurant and had been “popping in” to use its toilets prior to the attack.

The worker said there was often a gathering of youths there and trouble does sometimes “flare up”.