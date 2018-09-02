A 16-year-old boy has suffered “potentially life-changing” injuries after being sprayed in the face with a corrosive substance following a dispute in Bristol.
The teenager was sprayed with the unknown liquid following a dispute with another male at Cribbs Causeway, close to the Pizza Express, off Merlin Road, around 8.45pm on Saturday.
The victim was taken to hospital, where his injuries are described as potentially life-changing but not life-threatening, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Detective Inspector Richard Marsh said the attack was “very concerning”.
“The victim is being looked after in hospital by medical experts but has some serious injuries which may be permanent.”
An unnamed Pizza Express worker told Bristol Live that a gang of teens had been outside the restaurant and had been “popping in” to use its toilets prior to the attack.
The worker said there was often a gathering of youths there and trouble does sometimes “flare up”.
Marsh said many people would have been around the Pizza Express and neighbouring venues when the incident occurred, “who would have seen or heard” what happened.
He urged any witnesses to to contact police.
Marsh said a cordon around the crime scene would remain in place while further inquiries are carried out.
The detective said the bottle used in the attack was yet to be recovered, “so if anyone finds a discarded bottle containing liquid in the immediate area, we’d ask them not to pick it up, but please alert one of the police officers at the scene”.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5218196394.
Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800555111 or via their website.