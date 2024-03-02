32 Nostalgic Photos That Perfectly Sum Up What The Brit Awards Looked Like 20 Years Ago

It’s always intriguing to see what memorable moments the biggest night in British music gifts us when the Brit Awards roll around – but we also love the nostalgia that comes along with the ceremony.
Between iconic performances and unpredictable moments, the Brits has been home to plenty of headline-grabbing moments over the years... and the 2004 event was among the most chaotic of them all.
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 32 nostalgic photos from the 2004 Brits to remind us all what went down at the ceremony 20 years ago...
Things got off to a star-studded start on the red carpet where a newly-solo Beyoncé waved to fans
Justin Timberlake put in a very casual appearance just two weeks on from the infamous 2004 Super Bowl controversy
A week after leaving the jungle, Peter Andre was also among the guests
Newly crowned Queen of the Jungle Kerry Katona and Westlife star Brian McFadden were music’s golden couple at the time
But Kerry also took a moment to pose with her former I’m A Celebrity campmate Lord Charles Brocket
And if you thought British Single Of The Year nominee Rachel Stevens’ look was the most 2004 thing you’ve ever seen…
…then you need to check out what Heidi Range of the Sugababes was wearing
One word for Big Brovaz’s collective outfits: busy
And that also applies to the Black Eyed Peas, actually
Meanwhile, a pregnant Sophie Ellis-Bextor also put in an appearance (not realising that 20 years later we’d all still be listening to Murder On The Dancefloor en masse)
The night’s host, Cat Deeley, began the night with a speech about how ‘rock is back’
It was also the first time in several years the Brits had served alcohol, so Cat marked the occasion by riding an enormous bottle of champagne
For some reason, Cat’s ‘rock is back’ speech was followed immediately by a performance of Crazy In Love by Beyoncé
And Bey’s dancers wasted no time in giving her a very British welcome
50 Cent was also among the performers who travelled from the US for the evening
As were the Black Eyed Peas, who performed their oft-forgotten hit Shut Up
Back in the days when artists used to perform collaborations at the Brits for no reason, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Missy Elliott teamed up for a rendition of Prince’s Kiss
Rather than one of their own hits, Busted put their spin on Teenage Kicks
And The Darkness put on quite a spectacle, too
The Darkness were also the big winners of the night picking up four awards, perhaps proving Cat Deeley’s ‘rock is back’ point
Scarlett Johansson presented them with Album Of The Year (while sporting some very colourful eye makeup)
Kerry Katona announced Daniel Bedingfield as the recipient of Best British Male, after declaring to everyone she’d ‘just farted’
Daniel Bedingfield was apparently too ill to attend the ceremony, leading to this awkward moment where Cat Deeley spoke to him… over the phone
Dido also won two awards, but couldn’t attend the event, so delivered a video acceptance speech instead
Busted scored two wins, for British Group and British Breakthrough…
Other British Breakthrough nominees included Fame Academy’s Lemar, who did manage to scoop British Urban Act…
…and Jamie Cullum, who teamed up with Katie Melua for a cover of Love Cats during the show
Muse also gave this very serious performance of Hysteria
Justin Timberlake the night’s big international winner
He also presented Duran Duran with the Outstanding Contribution prize
