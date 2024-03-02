32 Nostalgic Photos That Perfectly Sum Up What The Brit Awards Looked Like 20 Years Ago

It's been 20 years since a seriously chaotic night at the Brits Shutterstock

It’s always intriguing to see what memorable moments the biggest night in British music gifts us when the Brit Awards roll around – but we also love the nostalgia that comes along with the ceremony.

Between iconic performances and unpredictable moments, the Brits has been home to plenty of headline-grabbing moments over the years... and the 2004 event was among the most chaotic of them all.

Advertisement

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 32 nostalgic photos from the 2004 Brits to remind us all what went down at the ceremony 20 years ago...

Things got off to a star-studded start on the red carpet where a newly-solo Beyoncé waved to fans

Rune Hellestad - Corbis via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake put in a very casual appearance just two weeks on from the infamous 2004 Super Bowl controversy

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Advertisement

A week after leaving the jungle, Peter Andre was also among the guests

Jon Furniss via Getty Images

Newly crowned Queen of the Jungle Kerry Katona and Westlife star Brian McFadden were music’s golden couple at the time

Jon Furniss via Getty Images

But Kerry also took a moment to pose with her former I’m A Celebrity campmate Lord Charles Brocket

Jon Furniss via Getty Images

And if you thought British Single Of The Year nominee Rachel Stevens’ look was the most 2004 thing you’ve ever seen…

Dave Benett via Getty Images

…then you need to check out what Heidi Range of the Sugababes was wearing

Jon Furniss via Getty Images

One word for Big Brovaz’s collective outfits: busy

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

And that also applies to the Black Eyed Peas, actually

Jon Furniss via Getty Images

Meanwhile, a pregnant Sophie Ellis-Bextor also put in an appearance (not realising that 20 years later we’d all still be listening to Murder On The Dancefloor en masse)

Steve Finn via Getty Images

The night’s host, Cat Deeley, began the night with a speech about how ‘rock is back’

John Taylor/Shutterstock

It was also the first time in several years the Brits had served alcohol, so Cat marked the occasion by riding an enormous bottle of champagne

JMEnternational via Getty Images

For some reason, Cat’s ‘rock is back’ speech was followed immediately by a performance of Crazy In Love by Beyoncé

JM Enternational/Shutterstock

And Bey’s dancers wasted no time in giving her a very British welcome

Dave Benett via Getty Images

50 Cent was also among the performers who travelled from the US for the evening

JMEnternational via Getty Images

As were the Black Eyed Peas, who performed their oft-forgotten hit Shut Up

JMEnternational via Getty Images

Back in the days when artists used to perform collaborations at the Brits for no reason, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Missy Elliott teamed up for a rendition of Prince’s Kiss

Dave Hogan via Getty Images

Rather than one of their own hits, Busted put their spin on Teenage Kicks

John Taylor/Shutterstock

And The Darkness put on quite a spectacle, too

JMEnternational via Getty Images

The Darkness were also the big winners of the night picking up four awards, perhaps proving Cat Deeley’s ‘rock is back’ point

Brian Rasic via Getty Images

Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson presented them with Album Of The Year (while sporting some very colourful eye makeup)

JMEnternational via Getty Images

Kerry Katona announced Daniel Bedingfield as the recipient of Best British Male, after declaring to everyone she’d ‘just farted’

JMEnternational via Getty Images

Daniel Bedingfield was apparently too ill to attend the ceremony, leading to this awkward moment where Cat Deeley spoke to him… over the phone

JMEnternational via Getty Images

Dido also won two awards, but couldn’t attend the event, so delivered a video acceptance speech instead

Dave Hogan via Getty Images

Busted scored two wins, for British Group and British Breakthrough…

Brian Rasic via Getty Images

Other British Breakthrough nominees included Fame Academy’s Lemar, who did manage to scoop British Urban Act…

JMEnternational via Getty Images

…and Jamie Cullum, who teamed up with Katie Melua for a cover of Love Cats during the show

JMEnternational via Getty Images

Muse also gave this very serious performance of Hysteria

JMEnternational via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake the night’s big international winner

JMEnternational via Getty Images

He also presented Duran Duran with the Outstanding Contribution prize

Dave Hogan via Getty Images

Advertisement

Duran Duran also threw it back 20 years with a rendition of Hungry Like The Wolf

Dave Hogan via Getty Images

And Outkast closed the night off with an energetic version of their recent hit Hey Ya!