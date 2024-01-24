Brit Award nominees Raye, Dua Lipa and Central Cee Getty

The nominees for this year’s Brit Awards have been unveiled.

On Wednesday afternoon, the contenders at the biggest night in British music were announced, with homegrown performers as well as big names from the international music scene all receiving recognition.

After a massive 2023 that included the release of her debut album, her biggest headlining tour to date and a stand-out performance at Glastonbury, Raye is leading the way when it comes to nominations, with seven in total.

This sets a new record for the most nominations any artist has ever received in a single year, with Raye in contention for Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year and two separate Song Of The Year nods.

Also up for multiple awards are music producer and DJ Calvin Harris, chart-topping star Dua Lipa (who will also be performing on the big night) and rappers Central Cee, J Hus and Dave.

Here are all of the nominees…

Album Of The Year

Blur – The Ballad Of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

Song Of The Year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada

Central Cee – Let Go

Dave and Central Cee – Sprinter

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

J Hus and Drake – Who Told You

Kenya Grace – Strangers

Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar

Raye and 070 Shake – Escapism

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React

Venbee and Goddard – Messy In Heaven

Artist Of The Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred Again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

Raye

Group Of The Year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Pop Act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

Raye

Alternative/Rock Act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye

Sault

Dance Act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again..

Romy

Best New Artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Raye

Yussef Dayes

International Song Of The Year

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

David Kushner – Daylight

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Jazzy – Giving Me

Libianca – People

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema – Calm Down

SZA – Kill Bill

Tate McRae – Greedy

Tyla – Water

International Artist Of The Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International Group Of The Year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Brits Rising Star

The Last Dinner Party

Ahead of this year’s nominations, organisers made a few tweaks to the Brits categories, following controversy surrounding last year’s ceremony.

The Best British Act category now has 10 nominations instead of the original five, as does its international counterpart, while the Best Pop/R&B Act has now been split into two separate awards.

