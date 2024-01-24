The nominees for this year’s Brit Awards have been unveiled.
On Wednesday afternoon, the contenders at the biggest night in British music were announced, with homegrown performers as well as big names from the international music scene all receiving recognition.
After a massive 2023 that included the release of her debut album, her biggest headlining tour to date and a stand-out performance at Glastonbury, Raye is leading the way when it comes to nominations, with seven in total.
This sets a new record for the most nominations any artist has ever received in a single year, with Raye in contention for Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year and two separate Song Of The Year nods.
Also up for multiple awards are music producer and DJ Calvin Harris, chart-topping star Dua Lipa (who will also be performing on the big night) and rappers Central Cee, J Hus and Dave.
Here are all of the nominees…
Album Of The Year
Blur – The Ballad Of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz – No Thank You
Raye – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
Song Of The Year
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding – Miracle
Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe – Prada
Central Cee – Let Go
Dave and Central Cee – Sprinter
Dua Lipa – Dance The Night
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
J Hus and Drake – Who Told You
Kenya Grace – Strangers
Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best
PinkPantheress – Boy’s A Liar
Raye and 070 Shake – Escapism
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy and Debbie – Firebabe
Switch Disco and Ella Henderson – React
Venbee and Goddard – Messy In Heaven
Artist Of The Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred Again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye
Group Of The Year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye
Alternative/Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault
Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again..
Romy
Best New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes
International Song Of The Year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
David Kushner – Daylight
Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
Jazzy – Giving Me
Libianca – People
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz – Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema – Calm Down
SZA – Kill Bill
Tate McRae – Greedy
Tyla – Water
International Artist Of The Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International Group Of The Year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Brits Rising Star
The Last Dinner Party
Ahead of this year’s nominations, organisers made a few tweaks to the Brits categories, following controversy surrounding last year’s ceremony.
The Best British Act category now has 10 nominations instead of the original five, as does its international counterpart, while the Best Pop/R&B Act has now been split into two separate awards.
The 2024 Brit Awards are due to take place at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday 2 March.