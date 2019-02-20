The 1975 and Calvin Harris were the big winners at this year’s Brit Awards.
Both acts scooped two prizes a piece at Wednesday night’s ceremony, which was held at London’s O2 Arena.
The 1975 walked away with two of the biggest awards, winning Best British Group and British Album Of The Year for A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.
However, their wins were pre-emptively revealed thanks to a huge TV gaffe.
An advert for the album complete with a message that confirmed they’d been awarded both prizes aired on UKTV Play, hours before the show had even begun.
Meanwhile, Calvin scooped the award for Best British Single for his number one smash One Kiss featuring Dua Lipa.
The night also saw him awarded Producer Of The Year, which host Jack Whitehall revealed is usually awarded during the ad break, but things had been changed up this year due to Calvin’s fame.
There was disappointment for Jess Glynne and Anne Marie, though, as both artists failed to win anything on the night, despite having three nominations a piece, alongside Jorja Smith.
Jorja was named Best British Female, having won the Critics Choice prize last year, while there were also awards for Little Mix, Jorja Smith, Ariana Grande and Beyoncé and Jay Z.
Pink was also awarded the Outstanding Contribution To Music gong, closing the show with a medley of her biggest hits.
Other performers on the night included Hugh Jackman, George Ezra, Little Mix and Calvin Harris.
Check out the full winners list below...
British Female
Anne-Marie
Florence And The Machine
Jess Glynne
Jorja Smith
Lily Allen
British Male
Aphex Twin
Craig David
George Ezra
Giggs
Sam Smith
British Group
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Little Mix
The 1975
Years & Years
British Breakthrough
Ella Mae
Mabel
Idles
Jorja Smith
Tom Walker
British Single
Barking – Ramz
IDGAF – Dua Lipa
I’ll Be There – Jess Glynne
Leave A Light On – Tom Walker
Lullaby – Sigala and Paloma Faith
One Kiss – Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
Shotgun – George Ezra
Solo – Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato
These Days – Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen
2002 – Anne-Marie
British Video
Breathe - Jax Jones and Ina Wroldsen
For You – Rita Ora and Liam Payne
IDGAF – Dua Lipa
Let Me Love You – Rita Ora
One Kiss – Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
Rise – Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack
Solo – Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato
These Days – Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen
Woman Like Me – Little Mix
2002 – Anne-Marie
British Album
A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships – The 1975
High As Hope – Florence and the Machine
Lost & Found – Jorja Smith
Speak Your Mind – Anne-Marie
Staying At Tamara’s – George Ezra
International Male
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International Female
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Christine and the Queens
Janelle Monáe
International Group
Brockhampton
First Aid Kit
Nile Rodgers and Chic
The Carters
Twenty One Pilots
Producer Of The Year
Calvin Harris
Outstanding Contribution To Music
Pink
Critics’ Choice
Sam Fender
Global Success
Ed Sheeran