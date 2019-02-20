ENTERTAINMENT
20/02/2019 22:09 GMT | Updated 26 minutes ago

Brit Awards 2019 Winners: The 1975 And Calvin Harris Scoop Top Gongs

Here's the full winners list.

The 1975 and Calvin Harris were the big winners at this year’s Brit Awards

Both acts scooped two prizes a piece at Wednesday night’s ceremony, which was held at London’s O2 Arena. 

Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The 1975 collecting one of their two awards

The 1975 walked away with two of the biggest awards, winning Best British Group and British Album Of The Year for A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. 

However, their wins were pre-emptively revealed thanks to a huge TV gaffe

An advert for the album complete with a message that confirmed they’d been awarded both prizes aired on UKTV Play, hours before the show had even begun. 

Meanwhile, Calvin scooped the award for Best British Single for his number one smash One Kiss featuring Dua Lipa

Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images
Calvin Harris also won two prizes on the night

The night also saw him awarded Producer Of The Year, which host Jack Whitehall revealed is usually awarded during the ad break, but things had been changed up this year due to Calvin’s fame. 

There was disappointment for Jess Glynne and Anne Marie, though, as both artists failed to win anything on the night, despite having three nominations a piece, alongside Jorja Smith

Jorja was named Best British Female, having won the Critics Choice prize last year, while there were also awards for Little Mix, Jorja Smith, Ariana Grande and Beyoncé and Jay Z.

Pink was also awarded the Outstanding Contribution To Music gong, closing the show with a medley of her biggest hits.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Pink was the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution To Music prize

Other performers on the night included Hugh Jackman, George Ezra, Little Mix and Calvin Harris.  

Check out the full winners list below...

British Female

Anne-Marie

Florence And The Machine

Jess Glynne

Jorja Smith

Lily Allen

British Male

Aphex Twin

Craig David

George Ezra

Giggs

Sam Smith

British Group

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

Little Mix

The 1975

Years & Years

British Breakthrough

Ella Mae

Mabel

Idles

Jorja Smith

Tom Walker

British Single

Barking – Ramz

IDGAF – Dua Lipa

I’ll Be There – Jess Glynne

Leave A Light On – Tom Walker

Lullaby – Sigala and Paloma Faith

One Kiss – Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa

Shotgun – George Ezra

Solo – Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato

These Days – Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen

2002 – Anne-Marie

British Video

Breathe - Jax Jones and Ina Wroldsen

For You – Rita Ora and Liam Payne

IDGAF – Dua Lipa

Let Me Love You – Rita Ora

One Kiss – Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa

Rise – Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack

Solo – Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato

These Days – Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen

Woman Like Me – Little Mix

2002 – Anne-Marie

British Album

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships – The 1975

High As Hope – Florence and the Machine

Lost & Found – Jorja Smith

Speak Your Mind – Anne-Marie

Staying At Tamara’s – George Ezra

International Male

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International Female

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Christine and the Queens

Janelle Monáe

International Group

Brockhampton

First Aid Kit

Nile Rodgers and Chic

The Carters

Twenty One Pilots

Producer Of The Year

Calvin Harris

Outstanding Contribution To Music

Pink

Critics’ Choice

Sam Fender

Global Success

Ed Sheeran

READ MORE...

Photo gallery Brit Awards 2019: All The Red Carpet Pics See Gallery
MORE: uktv ukmusic awards season BRIT awards Calvin Harris The 1975 George Ezra Jorja Smith

Conversations