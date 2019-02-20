The 1975 and Calvin Harris were the big winners at this year’s Brit Awards. Both acts scooped two prizes a piece at Wednesday night’s ceremony, which was held at London’s O2 Arena.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The 1975 collecting one of their two awards

The 1975 walked away with two of the biggest awards, winning Best British Group and British Album Of The Year for A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. However, their wins were pre-emptively revealed thanks to a huge TV gaffe. An advert for the album complete with a message that confirmed they’d been awarded both prizes aired on UKTV Play, hours before the show had even begun. Meanwhile, Calvin scooped the award for Best British Single for his number one smash One Kiss featuring Dua Lipa.

Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images Calvin Harris also won two prizes on the night

The night also saw him awarded Producer Of The Year, which host Jack Whitehall revealed is usually awarded during the ad break, but things had been changed up this year due to Calvin’s fame. There was disappointment for Jess Glynne and Anne Marie, though, as both artists failed to win anything on the night, despite having three nominations a piece, alongside Jorja Smith. Jorja was named Best British Female, having won the Critics Choice prize last year, while there were also awards for Little Mix, Jorja Smith, Ariana Grande and Beyoncé and Jay Z. Pink was also awarded the Outstanding Contribution To Music gong, closing the show with a medley of her biggest hits.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Pink was the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution To Music prize