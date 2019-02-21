Paloma Faith has hit back at claims she talked over footballer Daniel Sturridge, as they handed out a prize together at Wednesday night’s Brit Awards.
The unlikely pair were charged with announcing the winner of the Best British Male category and enjoyed some (awkward) small talk on stage beforehand, with Paloma admittedly doing most of the chatting.
Unfortunately, some viewers were unhappy with this and accused the star of failing to give Sturridge time to speak:
Tweeting on Thursday morning, Paloma apologised to the Liverpool footballer, while also explaining herself to fans.
“If the British public thought I tried to talk over Daniel Sturridge last night I apologise but he seemed nervous to me and I was trying to eliviate the pressure [sic],” she wrote. “Maybe I was wrong. Maybe I was the nervous one.”
Paloma was nominated for one award at the ceremony, with her Sigala collaboration Lullaby making the Best British Single shortlist.
On the night, they lost out to Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, who won for One Kiss.
Scottish DJ Calvin also scooped the British Producer Of The Year award, before taking to the stage for a special performance with four of his many famous collaborators.
See the full list of Brit Awards 2019 winners here.