Every year, the Brit Awards are a star-studded affair, the guestlist for this year’s event proves that 2019 will be no exception. During the ceremony, British talents like Little Mix, Jess Glynne, The 1975 and George Ezra will be taking to the stage, alongside international acts like Pink, who has been awarded the Outstanding Contribution prize, and Hugh Jackman, who will open the show with a performance straight from his hit film The Greatest Showman.

JM Enternational/REX/Shutterstock Hugh Jackman was among the first down the red carpet this year