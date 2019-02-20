Every year, the Brit Awards are a star-studded affair, the guestlist for this year’s event proves that 2019 will be no exception.
During the ceremony, British talents like Little Mix, Jess Glynne, The 1975 and George Ezra will be taking to the stage, alongside international acts like Pink, who has been awarded the Outstanding Contribution prize, and Hugh Jackman, who will open the show with a performance straight from his hit film The Greatest Showman.
Taking over presenting duties for the second year in a row will be Jack Whitehall, who won us over with his irreverent approach to hosting the show in 2018.
There are also some big homegrown stars on the list of nominees, including Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie, both of whom are nominated for four Brits, and last year’s Critics’ Choice winner Jorja Smith, who has been recognised in three categories.
Elsewhere, Camila Cabello and Cardi B are up for Best International Female, while their male counterparts include Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott and Drake.
Here’s a look at all the celebrities who have made their way down the 2019 Brit Awards red carpet so far, and make sure you keep checking bag as more A-listers make their arrivals...