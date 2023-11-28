Former Rising Star winners Adele, Sam Smith and Jorja Smith JMEnternational/Getty/David M Bennett/

The three acts in the running for the coveted Rising Star prize at next year’s Brit Awards have been unveiled.

While we’re still a little way off the full list of nominees being announced, teenage soul-pop singer Sekou, indie band The Last Dinner Party and singer-songwriter Caity Baser have all been confirmed to be on the Rising Star shortlist.

Sekou has been at the centre of music industry chatter for the last two years, after landing his first record deal at the age of just 16 when a video of him performing in a carpark captured people’s attention.

Hailing his nomination as “absolutely crazy”, Sekou enthused: “I grew up in a small town and watched the Brits every single year. The performances were always amazing – Adele, Amy [Winehouse], Sam Smith, Beyoncé.

“I remember being 10 years old when Adele sang Someone Like You for the first time and being like, ‘YES that’s gonna be me one day’. Don’t even get me started on Beyoncé.”

He added: “I’m so grateful to be considered for this. For me, this feels like God telling me to continue to work harder and keep pushing.”

With just a handful of songs to their name, The Last Dinner Party have garnered a loyal fanbase thanks mostly to their unique live shows, after forming during the pandemic.

After supporting Florence + The Machine on tour, their debut album Prelude To Ecstasy is due for release in February, and is already one of 2024’s most anticipated UK releases.

“We’re so honoured and thrilled to be nominated for the Rising Star award!” the five-piece said in a statement.

“It’s very overwhelming and exciting to be up for something as prestigious as a Brit at this stage in our career and we’re so grateful. We’ve had an amazing year and can’t wait for all that’s to come!”

Completing the line-up is Caity Baser, who began growing her fanbase thanks to her popularity on TikTok during lockdown.

Her biggest charting single to date, Pretty Boys, peaked within the top 40 earlier this year, and she went on to collaborate with music producer Sigala and Eurovision star Mae Muller on the dance track Feels This Good.

“I used to watch the awards on TV every year when I was a kid but had no idea how a kid from an estate in Southampton would ever get there,” Caity said.

“Now to be shortlisted for the Rising Star award for next year… me! Little old me! All I have to say is I am so happy and thank you so much. It’s really a dream come true!”

Past recipients of the Rising Star award have included Adele, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding and Jorja Smith.

More recently, the award has gone to Sam Fender, Celeste and, last year, the British girl group Flo.