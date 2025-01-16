Jack Whitehall is back to host the Brit Awards in 2025 John Marshall - JM Enternational

Jack Whitehall will present this year’s Brit Awards, it has been confirmed.

The stand-up comic previously hosted the Brits for four consecutive years between 2018 and 2021, and on Thursday morning, it was revealed he’d be returning to the event after a three-year absence this March.

“They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that is absolutely the case with the Brit Awards,” Jack enthused, calling the ceremony his “favourite night of the year”.

“I am delighted to be invited back to host in 2025,” he added.

Since Jack stepped down as the host of the Brits, the biggest night in the UK music calendar has been fronted by Mo Gilligan in 2022 and 2023, followed by a presenting team made up of Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp last year.

This year’s Brit Awards are scheduled to take place on Saturday 1 March at London’s O2 Arena.

Prior to that, Harriet Rose and Munya Chawawa will co-host the companion show Brit Awards: The Warm-Up on Thursday 27 February on ITV2.

So far, little is known about this year’s Brits, although The Sun reported last week that Charli XCX was being eyed for a performance.

Charli XCX is being tipped for a big night at the 2025 Brit Awards via Associated Press

The British singer has had an amazing year thanks to her album Brat, which has already been nominated for the Mercury Prize and is in the running for Album Of The Year and eight other awards at the Grammys next month.

Singer-songwriter Myles Smith has also been announced as the recipient of the Rising Star prize, following the success of his single Stargazing last year.

