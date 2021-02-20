Britain Must Send Covid Vaccines To Poorer Countries Now, World Trade Organisation Warns

He told world leaders that there is “no point in us vaccinating our individual populations – we’ve got to make sure the whole world is vaccinated because this is a global pandemic”.

But Okonjo-Iweala told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday that while the move was “welcome”, there should not be a delay.

She said: “I don’t think we should wait to get surplus when other people have been served. I think that any donations that are coming must come now.

“The reason is very simple. It’s in the interest of rich countries as well as poor countries to have equitable access.”