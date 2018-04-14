In fact, his act was so equally impressive and emotional, it had hosts Ant and Dec pressing their Golden Buzzer to send him straight through to the live shows.

Magician Marc Spelmann had the judges in tears with his heart-wrenching performance, as he auditioned during Saturday (14 April) night’s show.

If you thought magic tricks could never be emotional, you probably had your mind changed during the return of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ .

Marc’s trick didn’t immediately seem anything too different from what previous ‘BGT’ magicians have brought to the stage, asking the judges to pick a card, a coloured crayon, a word from a book and a combination of colours on a Rubix cube, seemingly randomly.

However, after he had all four, he stopped the trick to show a VT of what he called “real magic”.

It told the story of how Marc and his wife welcomed their daughter after undergoing IVF, and how his wife was diagnosed with cancer while pregnant.

Shots of his daughter filmed two months prior to his audition then played, and to everyone’s astonishment, it showed her with the same random items the judges had picked moments earlier, as well as saying the word Simon had picked from the book.

It proved to be a moment of real emotion, with Ant McPartlin, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden all crying, and Declan Donnelly, David Walliams and Simon Cowell visibly moved at points.

“This act is going to change your life. It was unbelievable,” Simon remarked.

Alesha added: “You have just taken magic to a whole new level, my friend.”