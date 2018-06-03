Lost Voice's Guy's 'Britain's Got Talent' Win Is The First To Ever Really Mean Something - HuffPost Verdict

While this series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ has hit headlines for scoring record low ratings, Sunday’s final actually proved to be one of the strongest in years.

For once, it didn’t seem proliferated with too many dreary singers or dull dance acts, and lots of the chaff from last week’s semi-finals had been cut to form a brilliant and diverse finale line-up.

Heading into Sunday night, it looked like the winner was all sewn-up with bookies predicting Lost Voice Guy would rise to the top, but a heart-stopping stunt from the Giang Brothers, a hilarious routine from comic Robert White and a rousing performance from the B-Positive choir threatened to cause last minute upset.

However, it turned out there was no stopping Lost Voice Guy, whose unique and side-splitting act won the hearts of the nation, with him becoming the first ever comedian to win ‘BGT’ in its 12-year history.

His win is not only a breakthrough moment for comics on the show, but it is also the first one to ever really matter.

Undoubtedly, Lost Voice Guy will now inspire so many people with disabilities to believe they can go on to achieve their dream.

The finale aside, it will be interesting to see how Simon Cowell chooses to approach the next series in response to ratings slowing down.

Unlike ‘The X Factor’, he has always chosen not to mess around with the format or panel too much, but with early signs of fatigue, chances are ‘BGT’ could be set for a few changes in 2019.