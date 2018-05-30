‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Finalist Lost Voice Guy Suffers Fall Days Before Grand Final

Comedian Lost Voice Guy has reassured fans he’s doing OK, after suffering a fall ahead of Sunday’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ grand final.

The funnyman, real name Lee Ridley, became the first of this year’s acts to win a place in the 2018 final on Monday night. However, shortly after his victory, he suffered a fall in his hotel room.

Tweeting about the incident on Wednesday, Lee attached a photograph that shows his facial injuries, but promised he’ll be back on stage at the weekend.