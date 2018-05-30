‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Finalist Lost Voice Guy Suffers Fall Days Before Grand Final

Comedian Lost Voice Guy has reassured fans he’s doing OK, after suffering a fall ahead of Sunday’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ grand final.
The funnyman, real name Lee Ridley, became the first of this year’s acts to win a place in the 2018 final on Monday night. However, shortly after his victory, he suffered a fall in his hotel room.
Tweeting about the incident on Wednesday, Lee attached a photograph that shows his facial injuries, but promised he’ll be back on stage at the weekend.
He wrote: “This is why Lost Balance Guy never made it onto #BGT. Don’t worry though, it was only a trip. I’ll be match fit for the final on Sunday! @BGT”
Speaking to The Sun, he added: “After such an amazing night in my semi-final, I tripped over when I got back to my hotel on Monday night.
“Don’t worry, though, I’m feeling fine again now and am looking forward to the final. Thanks to everyone who made sure I was alright. I felt in very good hands.”
Lost Voice Guy is currently the favourite to win this year’s ‘BGT’, having secured his place in the final by winning the public vote.
So far, the live semi-finals have not been without their problems and Monday’s show was unexpectedly off-air for 10 minutes, as storms battered London.
Tuesday’s episode also suffered an interruption as an audience member came forward and hit all the buzzers before being removed by security.