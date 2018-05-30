Eagle-eyed ‘Britains’ Got Talent’ viewers got an A-list surprise during Tuesday night’s semi-final, in the form of one rather famous audience member.
The second ‘BGT’ live show of the current series proved to be another eventful one, with a stage invasion, Donchez Dacres’s revival of the ‘Wiggle Wine’ and Simon Cowell proving unable to make a deciding vote over which act to put through to this year’s live final.
With all the action on stage, you might have missed a rather famous guest who was watching the action play out live…
Yes, it’s only Russell flipping Crowe.
Russell’s place in the ‘BGT’ audience - next to his apparent pal, comedian Jimmy Carr - proved surprising to some fans of the show, who might think that the Oscar-winning actor might have better things to do with his time than watch children’s dance group Futunity or impressionist Andrew Lancaster battling for a spot at the Royal Variety:
But for anyone doubting it really was the man himself in the audience:
Russell and Jimmy were also joined by the former’s ‘Les Miserables’ co-star, Samantha Banks, who played Eponine in the big-screen adaptation of the classic musical.
The ‘Gladiator’ actor wasn’t the only person in the ‘BGT’ audience making headlines during Tuesday night’s show, as one member of the crowd caused a disruption during the live broadcast by running forward and hitting the judges’ buzzers.
Simon Cowell responded to the chaos by swiftly giving the stage invader the two-fingered salute, with a ‘BGT’ spokesperson confirming to HuffPost UK that the person responsible was then removed by security.
At the end of the episode, two more acts were given a spot in the final, with the public choosing Donchez Dacres and child singer Calum Courtney to make it through to the next stage.