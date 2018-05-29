'Britain's Got Talent': Stage Invader Gets Two-Finger Salute From Simon Cowell

Simon and his fellow judges were in the middle of offering their critiques to magic duo Magus Utopia during the live show, when an unseen audience member at the Hammersmith Apollo rushed forward and hit the judges’ buzzers.

A frustrated Simon Cowell was left flipping the bird at a stage invader during Tuesday’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ live show.

The camera cut away so the person responsible for hitting the buzzers wasn’t seen, but Simon’s reaction was captured, as he stuck up two fingers at the person responsible.

He also commented, before hitting his own buzzer to show his disapproval: “This is one of those nights. And by the way, this is for you…”