‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finalist Matt Johnson was forced to gesture for help during Monday night’s show, after failing to remove a box filled with water from his head. In a bid to bag a place in the final, the escape artist performed a stunt that saw him pick various padlocks in order to unlock the box, as a two-minute timer counted down behind him. However things didn’t go exactly to plan and as time went on, he was clearly beginning to struggle.

ITV Matt gestured towards the show's staff for help

Matt then beckoned for help, which was waiting in the wings, and two backstage staff could be seen rushing on. The theatre lights did not shine on the runners, but one could be seen passing Matt a metal pole that was attached to his jacket. He then used this to unlock the box and escape. The judges were all left stunned by the stunt and Amanda Holden leapt out of her seat when he was finally free. “Oh my God I really hate it, I held my breath with you for the whole thing,” she said. “I basically nearly passed out myself. “It’s exciting to watch - you’re very brave and I’m glad you’re still alive.”

ITV Matt didn't make it through to the finals

Sadly, Matt’s stunt did not impress the public, and he failed to win a place in Sunday’s grand final. Comedian Lost Voice Guy and vocal group the D-Day Darlings were successful in their bids, with the former winning his spot after topping the public vote. The D-Day Darlings made it through, when the judges had to choose between them and magician Maddox Dixon. The first of this year’s semi-finals got off to a shaky start, with the show going off air for 10 minutes due to severe weather in London.