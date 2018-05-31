‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Comedian Marty Putz Leaves Amanda Holden And Alesha Dixon Running For Cover

Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were so unimpressed with one of Thursday night’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ semi-finalists that they left their seats and ran for cover.
Marty Putz got off to a shaky start with a number of gags that failed to land and when he then soaked the panel - having already pelted marshmallows at them - the two female judges temporarily called it a day.
As Amanda and Alesha - who had already pressed her red buzzer - darted towards the audience, Marty then unleashed the toilet paper machine which had won laughs at his initial audition.
With Dec’s help, he then covered the remaining judges, Simon Cowell and David Walliams, with toilet paper:
So yes, you could say Amanda and Alesha had the right idea when they fled.
But while he failed to impress the panel, Marty actually won a lot of support on Twitter...
“You’re a brave man to soak us and cover us with toilet roll,” David said when Marty was finished, before Amanda added: “I’m going to send you the dry-cleaning bill.”
Simon managed to find some positives, telling Marty: “For [my son] Eric’s fifth birthday party, brilliant... I think the end was better than the beginning.”
Marty faced stiff competition during Thursday’s show and was up against 16-year-old opera singer Amy Marie Borg and Simon’s golden buzzer act, Jack and Tim.