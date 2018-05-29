‘Britain’s Got Talent’ singer Donchez Dacres has landed a place in this year’s live final, after receiving the most votes from viewers at home. At the end of Tuesday’s live show, the public chose ‘Wiggle Wine’ singer Donchez - who previously received the Golden Buzzer from David Walliams - to make it through to the final, after a reprise of his signature song.

ITV Declan Donnelly and Donchez Dacres

He also vowed to "bring something new to the table", following Simon Cowell's critique about him performing the same song at both of his appearances on the show so far.

ITV Donchez's excited family discover he's through to the live final

Child singer Calum Scott has also landed a spot in the final, after winding up in the top with choir B-Positive, with the judges having to make the call over who would be sent home. However, presented with the deciding vote, Simon Cowell decided to take it to a tie-break situation, meaning the public’s vote would once again come into play.

ITV Calum Courtney and the B-Positive choir

He said: “We’ve got a choir who’ve got such a positive message about the NHS and the most adorable kid who sings about his mum. I’ve got to throw it to the public… and whoever doesn’t make it through, I give you my word, we will be fighting to put you through to the final as a wildcard.” Calum won over viewers with his rendition of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Isn’t She Lovely’, with new lyrics about his mum, who joined him on stage when he found out he had made it through to the final.

ITV

Donchez and Calum will join last night’s performers, comedian Lost Voice Guy and singers the D-Day Darlings, at the final on Sunday night (alongside the B-Positive Choir, if Simon has his way). The second live show of the series was another eventful one, with Simon giving a two-fingered salute to one audience member, who caused a disruption by invading the stage live on air and pushing the judges’ buzzers. A ‘BGT’ spokesperson later confirmed to HuffPost UK that the audience member in question had been swiftly removed from the studio by security.