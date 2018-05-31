‘Britain’s Got Talent’ comedian Robert White has insisted there are “no bad feelings” between himself and rapper Big Narstie, after the grime star was seen shoving him during an appearance on ‘Britain’s Got More Talent’.
During Wednesday’s live show, Robert had plenty to celebrate after the public picked him as the fifth act to make it through to this year’s ‘BGT’ final.
However, he was involved in a tense moment live on air during spin-off show ‘Britain’s Got More Talent’, which saw him approach Big Narstie while Anne-Marie performed her single ‘2002’, only for the rapper to forcefully push him away.
After the show, Robert explained that he had been attempting to dance with Big Narstie, claiming he felt the physical comedy of “the tiny guy dancing with the big guy” would have made for an “obvious” funny moment.
He added: “Not everyone thinks in comedy, so I think you should give [Big Narstie] the benefit of the doubt.”
Big Narstie - real name Tyrone Lindo - then responded to Robert’s message, sending him “all love” and wishing him luck in the ‘BGT’ final later this week.
A spokesperson for ‘BGT’ had no further comment when contacted by HuffPost UK. We have also reached out to Big Narstie’s representatives.
This year’s ‘BGT’ live shows have been action-packed, though probably not in the way Simon Cowell had been hoping for.
First off, the week began with a series of weather-related technical woes that forced the show off the air for 10 minutes.
The following night, an audience member was removed by security after running towards the stage in the middle of the live broadcast, and hitting the judges’ buzzers.
In fact, this year’s ‘BGT’ live shows were making headlines before they even began, after it was confirmed that Declan Donnelly would be presenting the show on his own, while Ant McPartlin takes a break from work commitments, following his arrest for drink-driving earlier this week.