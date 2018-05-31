‘Britain’s Got Talent’ comedian Robert White has insisted there are “no bad feelings” between himself and rapper Big Narstie, after the grime star was seen shoving him during an appearance on ‘Britain’s Got More Talent’.

During Wednesday’s live show, Robert had plenty to celebrate after the public picked him as the fifth act to make it through to this year’s ‘BGT’ final.

However, he was involved in a tense moment live on air during spin-off show ‘Britain’s Got More Talent’, which saw him approach Big Narstie while Anne-Marie performed her single ‘2002’, only for the rapper to forcefully push him away.