Dancers DVJ won the public vote and received an automatic place, leaving the judges to decide whether comedian Noel James or father-son act Jack and Tim would be awarded the other place.

David Walliams kicked off the judging, citing his comedy roots as his reason for choosing Noel, after telling presenter Dec: “You can’t compare these two acts, they couldn’t be more different.”

Simon Cowell was next to vote and, as expected, he put through Jack And Tim, who were his golden buzzer choice at the audition stages.

Also opting for the singing duo, Alesha Dixon then said: “Noel I love you and have a lot of respect for you, but I’m going to put through Jack and Tim.”

Last up was Amanda Holden, who became the third judge to pick the musical performers.

“I’m fantastically pleased with how far I’ve got and I want to thank everyone for being a wonderful audience,” Noel James said after the result was decided upon.