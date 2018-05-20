Gruffydd Wyn Roberts won the final golden buzzer on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ on Saturday (19 May) night, after impressing with a performance of ‘Nessun Dorma’. The singer’s audition didn’t get off to the best start though, as Simon Cowell cut short his first song, telling Gruffydd that he sounded “mechanical”. He then decided to perform ‘Nessun Dorma’ and the judges were soon left stunned.

Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock 22-year-old singer Gruffydd Wyn Roberts

As he received a standing ovation, Amanda Holden reached over and pushed the buzzer, granting Gruffydd a guaranteed place in the live semi-finals. “When you were 10 and Paul Potts auditioned on this show 12 years ago, he blew us away with that song,” she then told him. “And oh my god, you just did the same. Congratulations.” “There’s something about you that I just wanted you to win. I really did,” Alesha Dixon told him. “There’s something special about you.” While Gruffydd’s audition has aired weeks into the series, it actually took place on the very first day of tryouts, in Blackpool. Amanda previously teased the big moment, explaining: “You have to go with the feeling in your tummy and I got that feeling. I had to press my Golden Buzzer.

Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock Gruffydd Wyn Roberts

“It was right in the moment; the man did an amazing rendition of his song. For me he was in absolutely the right time, the right moment, the right person. I can’t wait to see what he does in the live shows.” ITV is yet to confirm when the live shows will take place but they usually air in the final week of May. This year, Declan Donnelly will fly solo as the host for the first time ever, as Ant McPartlin continues to spend time out of the spotlight.