Lost Voice Guy went down a storm at the Royal Variety Performance, getting the thumbs up from viewers when his performance aired on Tuesday night.
The stand-up comedian, real name Lee Ridley, won ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ earlier this year, and in addition to his £250,000 prize, also bagged a slot at the Royal Variety Performance.
His routine, as ever, made light of his cerebral palsy, which means he is unable to speak, relying on a voice generator app to communicate his comedic lines, but also showcased some jokes about the royals in attendance, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching from a box.
“I don’t usually get walked on by a glamorous assistant,” he explained, as his opening joke. “I just noticed the guy over there looked like a benefits fraud inspector, so I’m trying to look as disabled as possible.”
He continued: “You’re probably wondering what was the best thing about winning [Britain’s Got Talent]. Was it the 250 grand prize money? Or the chance to perform for the Royal Family? I’d love to answer that question, but according to this new Apple watch, it’s time to drive my Porsche to the airport. I’m joking, as if I’d drive myself to the airport.”
At the end of his set, he managed to get a laugh out of the royals in attendance, when he said: “Before I go, can I just say one last thing? Your Royal Highnesses, what a truly incredible honour it has been… for you both to come face to face with the actual winner of Britain’s Got Talent.
“You’ve been a fantastic audience… even if you haven’t, I can’t really change what I say at this point.”
As he left the stage, many audience members were on their feet, while he also went down a storm on social media...
Lost Voice Guy was one of two comedians to make it through to this year’s ‘BGT’ final, with Robert White finishing as this year’s runner-up.
The new series of the ITV talent search is due to begin filming next month, with Ant McPartlin set to return as host, having been absent from this year’s live shows while he focussed on his recovery, following his arrest for drink-driving.