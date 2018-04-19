If you caught ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ this weekend, you’ll have seen magician Marc Spelmann getting the first Golden Buzzer of the series. Marc’s audition provided the emotional climax of the episode, when presenters Ant and Dec were so taken by his illusion they ran from backstage to hit the golden buzzer, guaranteeing him a spot in this year’s semi-finals. Well, despite being an early favourite this year, it would appear that Marc wasn’t always such a fan of ‘BGT’.

Syco / Thames Marc Spelmann at his auditions

A tweet posted by Marc in 2012 reveals he previously referred to the show as a “joke” and a “mockery of entertainment”, adding: “Simon [Cowell] is laughing at the deluded public. Do not vote!” In another tweet, commenting on one hopeful magician’s performance, he referred to judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, as “idiots”, noting: “Just shows you how much they know about magic, even my audiences know the ‘oops it’s gone wrong’.” That same year, he referred to the show as “predictable” and “tired”, and following the series finale, which saw Ashleigh and Pudsey crowned winners, Marc lamented: “A dog is the most talented act in the UK. My God I’m genuinely embarrassed.”

Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images ﻿The current 'BGT' team